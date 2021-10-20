Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genuit Group (LON:GEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 692.94 ($9.05) on Tuesday. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 718.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 45.26.

In other news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total transaction of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

