Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Several equities analysts have commented on GNS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Genus news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

Genus stock opened at GBX 5,425 ($70.88) on Wednesday. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,689.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,323.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

