Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $67,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

