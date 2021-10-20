GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Haworth Purchases 5,000 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £3,350 ($4,376.80).
Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Paul Haworth purchased 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Paul Haworth purchased 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).
Shares of GETB opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.12. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £32.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70.
About GetBusy
GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.
Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.