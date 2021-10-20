GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Haworth Purchases 5,000 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £3,350 ($4,376.80).

Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul Haworth purchased 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Paul Haworth purchased 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

Shares of GETB opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.12. GetBusy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of £32.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of GetBusy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

