Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gevo by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 175,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,918,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 3.18. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

