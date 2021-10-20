GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.34

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.34 and last traded at C$49.98, with a volume of 64807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. The stock has a market cap of C$16.31 billion and a PE ratio of -21.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.27%.

About GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.