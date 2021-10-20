Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,463.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,332.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

