Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $438,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

