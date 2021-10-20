Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.22. Globe Life also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.95-8.75 EPS.

NYSE GL traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 277,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

