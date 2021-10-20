goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$202.00 Price Target at Desjardins

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$194.67.

GSY opened at C$186.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.40. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$66.51 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.4386475 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

