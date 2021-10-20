GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 4,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,257,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

GOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.08.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 29,957.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,285 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

