GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOCO. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

