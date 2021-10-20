Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.58

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $7.31. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 1,411 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $968,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

