Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 329,836 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $615,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $246.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

