Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$1.08. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 751,764 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$389.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.