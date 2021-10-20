Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Granite Construction by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 214,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

