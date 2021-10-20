Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Update

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $9,219,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $921,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.