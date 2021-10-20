Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $321.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Great Ajax by 1,023.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Ajax by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

