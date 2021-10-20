Greencoat UK Wind PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UKW opened at GBX 140.37 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.90. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.40 ($1.87).

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

