Grin Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $36.06 million and $4.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.65 or 0.06072125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00300210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.46 or 0.00958821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00082022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00393750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00261427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00248966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,811,600 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

