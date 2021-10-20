GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GSI Technology by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSIT opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $117.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

