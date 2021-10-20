Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 610.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $41,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

