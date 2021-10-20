H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.34.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

