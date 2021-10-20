H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.84.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $641.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

