Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 167,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.