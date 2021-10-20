Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

