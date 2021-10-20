Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

