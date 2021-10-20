Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $434.59

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 434.59 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.11). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 468 ($6.11), with a volume of 13,957 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £151.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 507.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.59.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.