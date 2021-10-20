Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,817,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 298,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of -270.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.77. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

