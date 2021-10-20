Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $15.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

GOOG stock traded down $13.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,863.31. 27,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

