Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,714 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 216,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

