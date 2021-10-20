Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock traded up $18.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $735.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,023. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $764.02 and its 200-day moving average is $717.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

