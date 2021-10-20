Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. 511,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,466,314. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

