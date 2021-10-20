Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Haynes International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 161,346 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Haynes International by 261.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

