HC Wainwright Cuts Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target to $12.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OMER. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

OMER stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $388.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Omeros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Omeros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Omeros by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

