HC Wainwright Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Neutral

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRTX. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
Shares of GRTX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 54,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.