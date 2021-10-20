HC Wainwright Lowers Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Neutral

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRTX. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GRTX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 54,762 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.