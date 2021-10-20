HCA Healthcare (HCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCA opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average is $225.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

