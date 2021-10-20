Head to Head Analysis: DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) vs. Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.37 $312.00 million N/A N/A Transportadora de Gas del Sur $790.97 million 1.08 $46.66 million $0.57 9.98

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Transportadora de Gas del Sur 5.71% 8.80% 4.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DT Midstream and Transportadora de Gas del Sur, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67 Transportadora de Gas del Sur 1 0 0 0 1.00

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment consists of the production and marketing of liquids on its own account and on behalf of third parties, and other liquid services. The Other Services segment focuses on the treatment and separation of impurities and compression of natural gas, which may include the capture and transport of gas reservoirs, as well as inspection and maintenance services for compressor plants and gas pipelines, and management services for expansion and steam generation works for the electricity production. The Telecommunications segment offers telecommunication services through Telcosur. The company was founded on December 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

