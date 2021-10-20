Head to Head Comparison: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and OraSure Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 3.16 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -9.09 OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 4.57 -$14.92 million ($0.22) -49.59

OraSure Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19% OraSure Technologies 2.34% 1.33% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MiMedx Group and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.00%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats MiMedx Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

