Head to Head Contrast: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) versus Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -2,338.18% -36.59% -30.47% Ra Medical Systems -721.86% -148.62% -99.70%

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Ra Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 53.17 -$7.03 million N/A N/A Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 4.93 -$36.04 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sintx Technologies and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.54%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

