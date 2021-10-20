Head-To-Head Survey: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) vs. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 8.57 $3.81 billion $10.52 69.65

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 140.48% 4.65% 3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cytek BioSciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $770.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Cytek BioSciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

