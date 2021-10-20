Head-To-Head Survey: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) vs. Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.09 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -55.62 Century Casinos $304.27 million 1.42 -$48.00 million ($1.61) -9.04

Century Casinos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Casinos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% Century Casinos 4.61% 12.71% 2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Travel + Leisure and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 1 3 0 2.75 Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus target price of $71.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.34%. Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Century Casinos.

Volatility and Risk

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Century Casinos on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada, United States, and Poland segments include the operations of the company’s properties in their respective geographical locations. The Corporate and Other segment consists of additional business activities including concession agreements, management agreements, consulting agreements, and certain other corporate and management operations. The company was founded by Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger in 1992 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

