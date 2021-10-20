Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $191.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $194.30 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $765.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $772.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $796.21 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,823. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.