HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $506.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.10 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

