HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $14.88. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 794,002 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDELY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Research analysts predict that HeidelbergCement AG will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

