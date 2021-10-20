Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $59.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HEINY opened at $52.99 on Friday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

