Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post sales of $536.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $637.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.33. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,697. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

