Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $446.11

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.11 ($5.83) and traded as high as GBX 483.50 ($6.32). Helical shares last traded at GBX 455.50 ($5.95), with a volume of 20,425 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £540.06 million and a PE ratio of 31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 462.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 446.11.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

