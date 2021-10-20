HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HLFFF stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

