Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Insider Sells $164,300.00 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HP stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

